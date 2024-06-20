Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online makes up approximately 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,816,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 361,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,862. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

