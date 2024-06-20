Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 9,256 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $315,805,154 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.09. 1,546,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.