Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $296,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 948,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,132. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

