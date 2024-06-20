Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

