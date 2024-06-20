Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 725,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,337,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

