RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $277.60

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.60 and last traded at $277.05, with a volume of 181744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

