RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $277.60

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.60 and last traded at $277.05, with a volume of 181744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROLL
RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.