RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.57.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $277.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.24.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

