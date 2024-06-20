RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €805.00 ($865.59) and last traded at €796.50 ($856.45). 4,725 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €792.50 ($852.15).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €800.88 and its 200 day moving average is €747.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

