QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.28

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 42909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 291,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.