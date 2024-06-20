Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $34.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,174.76 or 1.00002185 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00081492 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

