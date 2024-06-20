Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $43.75

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.75, but opened at $41.58. Qiagen shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 209,802 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Qiagen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

