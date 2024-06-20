Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

