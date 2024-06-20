PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 583,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 942,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after buying an additional 282,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,302,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.