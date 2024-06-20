Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.44

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 249899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

