ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 111,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 139,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 960,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 153,625 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

