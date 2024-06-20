PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 27,337 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

