Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 130.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $109.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

