Polymesh (POLYX) Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $180.92 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,061,712,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,061,426,006.800574 with 854,681,635.463253 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.34720057 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $26,111,286.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

