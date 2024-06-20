Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,985.24

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $84.34 million and $9,985.24 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00114939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

