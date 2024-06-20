PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PRMN)

PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PRMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PRMN remained flat at $29.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74.
PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF Company Profile
