PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $100.49. Approximately 1,240,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 995,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $857,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

