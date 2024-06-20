Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.45 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 1,262,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,208,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.29).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of £35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About Phoenix Copper

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.