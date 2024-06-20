Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

PM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc.

