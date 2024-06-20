Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 425.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 882,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

