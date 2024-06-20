Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $555.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

