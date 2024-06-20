Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of -456.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.