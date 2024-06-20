Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Free Report) traded down 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Petra Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.
About Petra Acquisition
Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
