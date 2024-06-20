Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 1.9%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 206,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 329,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Personalis by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

