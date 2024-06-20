Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,360,591 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,202,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,360,591 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 2.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $278,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,949,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,452,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.