Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,993 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.16% of Koninklijke Philips worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 712,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,541. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.