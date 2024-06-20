Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 11,599,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,994. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

