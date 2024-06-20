Perpetual Ltd Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 720,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,345,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.