Perpetual Ltd Has $4.17 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bancolombia worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.1 %

CIB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 182,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

