Perpetual Ltd Has $204.50 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.26% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $204,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.