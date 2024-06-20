Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.25. The company had a trading volume of 269,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

