Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for about 1.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Ambev worth $161,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock remained flat at $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,948,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,676,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

