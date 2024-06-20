Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $81,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.78. 1,006,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

