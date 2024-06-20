Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

BKNG stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,972.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,234. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,605.00 and a 52 week high of $4,004.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,696.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,591.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

