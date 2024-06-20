Perpetual Ltd Buys 100 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WTM stock traded up $21.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,845.25. 13,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,768.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,684.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,350.00 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.