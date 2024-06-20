Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 2.05% of Perrigo worth $87,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Perrigo by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.