Perpetual Ltd Acquires 2,304 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,826,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $52.20. 2,829,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,566. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.