Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.6 %

OTC:PRNDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,855. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

