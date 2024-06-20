Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.6 %
OTC:PRNDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,855. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
