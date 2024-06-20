Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Buys 22 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($167.73).

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy purchased 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.12).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy acquired 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($190.55).

LON PNN traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 610 ($7.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 650.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 680.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15,237.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 30.33 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.55) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

