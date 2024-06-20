Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 39626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

