Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PH traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.