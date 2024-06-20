PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Down 5%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 117,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 284,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

