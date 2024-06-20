Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $20.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,719,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

