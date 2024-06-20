Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.79. 149,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,373. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

