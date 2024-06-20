Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 4,371 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.05. 175,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.