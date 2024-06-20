Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $6.13 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.96 million and $6.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,021.32 or 0.99937518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00081770 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07164159 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,611,052.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.